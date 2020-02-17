Brunei DPMM will not play in Community Shield due to its 'travel restrictions' over COVID-19: FAS

SINGAPORE: Defending champions Brunei DPMM will not participate in the curtain-raiser for the upcoming Singapore Premier League (SPL) season due to "precautionary travel restrictions" by the club, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Monday (Feb 17).

"The FAS has been notified by Brunei DPMM FC of its precautionary travel restrictions in light of the current COVID-19 situation," said the association in response to queries from CNA.



"As such DPMM will not be able to play Tampines Rovers FC at this weekend’s Community Shield match. The FAS is reviewing all options and more information will be shared shortly."



The AIA Community Shield match between Brunei DPMM and Tampines Rovers was originally slated to be held on Saturday at the Jalan Besar stadium.



DPMM have won the league twice, finishing as runners-up on two occasions.

Last week, the FAS had announced that the upcoming SPL season will proceed as planned, with measures such temperature screening to be carried out at entry points to stadiums.



These measures are being introduced in light of the "rapidly evolving situation" due to COVID-19, said the FAS. It has since established a task force to determine the protocols and advisories for its activities amid this outbreak.



As part of the FAS DORSCON protocol for level Orange, mass events of 300 people or more - such as SPL matches - will continue, with measures in place such as temperature screening at entry points of venue.



Any fan who displays symptoms of respiratory illness such as flu, cough or shortness of breath will be denied entry to the stadium, said FAS. Entry will also be denied to any fan with a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher.



In addition, all carnival activities, festivals and non-essential football events will be cancelled, said FAS. There is also the possibility that matches may be played behind closed doors.