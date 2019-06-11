Football: Buchanan heads Canada past Cameroon

Kedeisha Buchanan (left)
Canada's defender Kadeisha Buchanan (left) celebrates after scoring a goal against Cameroon during the 2019 Women's World Cup Group E football match. (Pascal GUYOT/AFP)
MONTPELLIER, France: Canada broke through a determined Cameroon defence on the stroke of half time to win the Women's World Cup Group E opener 1-0 in Montpellier on Monday (Jun 10).

Canada dominated possession and heavily outshot Cameroon but only breached the defence once from a well rehearsed corner. Defender Kedeisha Buchanan arrived late to head in unchallenged.

The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday.

Source: AFP/de

