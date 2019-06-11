Football: Buchanan heads Canada past Cameroon

MONTPELLIER, France: Canada broke through a determined Cameroon defence on the stroke of half time to win the Women's World Cup Group E opener 1-0 in Montpellier on Monday (Jun 10).

Canada dominated possession and heavily outshot Cameroon but only breached the defence once from a well rehearsed corner. Defender Kedeisha Buchanan arrived late to head in unchallenged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday.

