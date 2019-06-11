Football: Buchanan heads Canada past Cameroon
MONTPELLIER, France: Canada broke through a determined Cameroon defence on the stroke of half time to win the Women's World Cup Group E opener 1-0 in Montpellier on Monday (Jun 10).
Canada dominated possession and heavily outshot Cameroon but only breached the defence once from a well rehearsed corner. Defender Kedeisha Buchanan arrived late to head in unchallenged.
The other two teams in the group, Netherlands and New Zealand, meet in Le Havre on Tuesday.