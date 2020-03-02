Football: Budapest to host 2022 Europa League final

AMSTERDAM: The 2022 Europa League final will be played in Budapest, UEFA announced on Monday (Mar 2) following an executive committee meeting in Amsterdam.

The Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital was opened last November and will be the only brand new venue used for the 2020 European Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

European football's governing body also revealed the venues for the next two Women's Champions League finals, with Turin to stage the 2022 showpiece and Eindhoven to host the 2023 final.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Super Cup in 2022 will take place at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium, and Kazan was named as the venue for the 2023 edition.

The draw for the next UEFA Nations League will be made on Tuesday.

This season's Europa League final will be played in the Polish city of Gdansk, while Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium was selected in September to host the 2021 final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA had already announced the 2021 Champions League will be played in Saint Petersburg, with Munich awarded the 2022 showpiece and the 2023 final being given to Wembley.

This season's final of Europe's premier club competition will be played in Istanbul.