Football: Bundesliga to resume mid-May after German government gives the go-ahead

BERLIN: Germany's top football league, the Bundesliga, will resume in mid-May, after Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed on Wednesday (May 6) that it had been given the green light to restart behind closed doors.

Matches have been cancelled for weeks due to the spread of COVID-19.



The league will decide on an exact return date on Thursday, although German media reported that the weekend of May 23-24 is a possibility.

The Bundesliga would become the first major European league to return to action.

Teams returned to training on Apr 6, although sessions have followed stringent social distancing rules and players are not allowed to change at training grounds. Before matches, players will have to undergo a form of quarantine.

A draft government agreement said: "Restarting match activity must be preceded by a two-week quarantine, where appropriate in the form of a training camp."



German politicians believe resuming matches in the first and second divisions to "limit the economic damage" for the 36 clubs is "acceptable", the document showed.

More than a dozen of the 36 teams in the top two divisions are on the brink of bankruptcy, according to media reports, and the league desperately needs to recoup 300 million euros (US$325 million) it would be due from TV contracts if the clubs are allowed to complete the season.

The football league (DFL) has long urged restarting play, which it said is vital for a sector that employs 56,000 people in Germany.

It said an intensive testing plan would allow matches to be relaunched with low risk.

So far, clubs in the top two divisions have returned 10 positive results for coronavirus from 1,724 tests since training resumed. Three of the cases are known to be from the Cologne club and two from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern Munich, seeking their eighth consecutive title, were four points clear at the top of the table when play was halted.

Leagues across Europe are taking different approaches to the unprecedented crisis.

The French league announced last week it will not resume the Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 seasons, with Paris Saint-Germain being awarded the top-flight title.

The Netherlands abandoned its season a week earlier while a decision to cancel Belgium's Pro League still needs to be ratified.

The Premier League, Europe's richest league, has said it aims to restart in June, but deep differences are emerging over plans to use neutral stadiums.

Players in Italy's Serie A returned to training this week and in Spain, Barcelona say players will undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday as La Liga clubs begin restricted training ahead of a proposed resumption of the season next month.

