Football: Bundesliga ready for return of fans if authorities approve

DFL meeting on coronavirus measures in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Fu?ball Liga (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert addresses a news conference following a general assembly of the German Football League DFL in Frankfurt, Germany March 16, 2020, to decide on COVID-19 coronavirus related measures for soccer in Germany. Arne Dedert/Pool via REUTERS
FRANKFURT: Germany's first and second division football clubs on Tuesday said they were prepared to allow some fans back into stadiums next season if the country's political authorities give the green light later this month.

German Football League CEO Christian Seifert said the possibility of fans in stadiums depended solely on the political leaders giving the go ahead.

The health ministers of the individual German states are due to meet next week.

The new Bundesliga season starts on Sep 18.

