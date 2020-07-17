Bungling Barca slump to home defeat by Osasuna

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BARCELONA: A stoppage-time goal by Roberto Torres brought Barcelona's reign as La Liga champions to an embarrassing end as 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou on Thursday while Real Madrid secured the title with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Having struggled since La Liga restarted in mid-June following the coronavirus outbreak, the defeat left Barcelona on 79 points, seven behind Real Madrid with one game left.

Visitors Osasuna took the lead when Adrian Lopez set Pervis Estupinan free with a clever pass down the left, and his ball into the box was drilled into the bottom corner by striker Jose Arnaiz in the 16th minute.

Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a free kick in the 22nd minute, one of few first-half highlights as Barcelona struggled to break down the visitors.

Martin Braithwaite thought he had put Barca level early in the second half but his goal was chalked off when Messi was found to be offside.

Messi made no mistake with a sublime free kick in the 62nd minute after Luis Suarez was fouled just outside the box, and Suarez had another Barca effort ruled out when he was adjudged marginally offside.

Much improved in the second half, the home side sensed victory when Osasuna substitute Enric Gallego was sent off for an elbow six minutes after coming on.

Instead, Barcelona's frustrating season was summed up when Torres snatched a winner deep into stoppage time, catching the defence flat-footed before hammering home Enrique Barja's cross.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)