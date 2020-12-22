Football: Wood and Barnes on target as Burnley beat Wolves

BURNLEY, England: Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood were on target as Burnley beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Turf Moor on Monday (Dec 21) to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The win against 11th-placed Wolves, extends Burnley's unbeaten run to four games and moves them up to 16th spot on 13 points and one behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Burnley had been struggling for goals, managing just six in their opening 12 league matches of the season, and manager Sean Dyche turned to his trusted old pairing of Barnes and Wood for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

Barnes, who last scored in November 2019, put the Clarets ahead 10 minutes before the break, heading in at the back post after Charlie Taylor burst to the byline and floated in a high cross.

Josh Brownhill went close for the home side after the break with a well-struck effort from outside the box which crashed against the bar.

But moments later Burnley had their second when Ben Mee rose to head a free-kick across the face of goal and, with Barnes causing havoc in the Wolves defence, the ball fell to New Zealander Wood who fired home.

Wood almost had another when he smartly collected an Ashley Westwood ball and turned his marker but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's outstretched left leg.

Burnley looked more determined with Westwood and Brownhill relentless in midfield but, having failed to take their chances to kill off the game, were forced to sweat in the final minutes after an 89th minute Fabio Silva penalty gave Wolves hope.

Burnley brought on young midfielder Josh Benson and, before the subsitute had even touched the ball, he brought down Silva in the box and the 18-year-old club-record signing converted.

But the Clarets, who now have just one defeat in their last seven, held on for three vital points in what looks set to be a tight battle at the bottom end of the table.

Barnes, who has had injury problems during his barren spell, justified his recall with a typically active and aggressive performance and was delighted to have got on the scoresheet.

"It feels brilliant to hit the back of the net. It has been a difficult period for myself. Frustration plays a part but I know my ability so I had to keep going and (thought) the goal would come," said the striker.