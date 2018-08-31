Football: Burnley crash out of Europa League

PARIS: Playing in their first European campaign in half a century, Burnley ran out of steam on Thursday (Aug 30) as they bowed out in their Europa League qualifier against Olympiakos while Rangers and Celtic both advanced.

The Greeks had given Sean Dyche's men a steep hill to climb after winning 3-1 on home soil and the visitors dug in at Turf Moor to hold the Clarets to a 1-1 draw for a 4-2 aggregate success.

Advertisement

Daniel Podence lashed the Greeks ahead with seven minutes remaining after they had soaked up pressure.

And although Matej Vydra poked home to level shortly after the restart that was as good as it got for Burnley, whose focus reverts sharply to the Premier League where they placed seventh last term.

Rangers, managed by former Champions League winner Sveven Gerrard, enjoyed better fortunes among the British contingent when they advanced 2-1 on aggregate after holding Russian side FC Ufa to a 1-1 away draw despite ending the contest with nine men.

Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria scored with a majestic strike for the Glaswegians, who lost Alfredo Morelos and Jon Flanagan to dismissals either side of the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dmitri Sysuev netted the Russian consolation as Gerrard's Gers won through to the European group stage games for the first time in eight seasons, a perfect platform for Sunday's Old Firm meeting with Celtic.

Celtic themselves also eased through a decade on from both Glasgow clubs competing on the Champions League stage - in their case with something to spare as they saw off Lithuania's Suduva 3-0 at home.

Having been knocked out of Champions League qualifying by AEK Athens the Scottish champions advanced with goals from Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer for a 4-1 aggregate win.