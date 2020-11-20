Football: Burnley face injury crisis ahead of Palace visit

LONDON: Burnley manager Sean Dyche is sweating on the fitness of several players ahead of Monday's Premier League game at home to Crystal Palace.

Scotland full back Phil Bardsley is set to return to the Burnley squad after missing their last four league games but Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ireland winger Robbie Brady are battling to be fit after international duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens and full back Charlie Taylor are also doubts.

"Erik Pieters is coming back and has been training this week, Bardsley is fit and well, Gudmundsson has a minor calf issue," said Dyche, whose side are second-bottom with two points from seven games.

"Brady has a minor hamstring issue, Stephens hamstring, Taylor has a niggle on his Achilles and Jack Cork is making progress."

Palace, who are eighth with 13 points from eight games, will be without midfielder Eberechi Eze, who picked up a muscle injury with the England Under 21s, and Serbia's Luka Milivojevic, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But defenders Joel Ward and James Tomkins plus full back Tyrick Mitchell are set to feature.

Palace must also assess their international players.

"I'm waiting to see the players who have been playing in Belgium - Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi - and Holland - Patrick van Aanholt - to see how they come back but there are no injuries reported," manager Roy Hodgson said.

"I'm hoping they'll get their (fitness) tests today Thursday and we'll see them in training on Saturday."

