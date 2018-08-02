Football: Burnley must spend to keep up with Premier League rivals, says manager Dyche

LONDON: Burnley manager Sean Dyche has warned the club risks falling behind their Premier League rivals unless they show more financial ambition.

The Clarets finished seventh last season, qualifying for the Europa League, but Dyche has so far been unable to add to his squad in the summer transfer window.

"The challenge is opening the club's mind enough to go some way to keep up because the whole of the football business is saying 'all the best with that, we're going up here'," he said.

"Stretch and not break, that's the idea. It's not easy. But the market will probably outrun you at some point."

Despite starting their season in July with a Europa League second-round qualifying clash against Aberdeen, Burnley have a smaller squad than during the last campaign.

Dyche understands the constraints, saying: "Some clubs don't need to have a model because their owners are so wealthy.

"We have a business model but it makes it very tough. The chairman wants to back the club but can only back it to a certain level unless it rips up the whole structure of the club.

"Already big clubs are suddenly finding it tough. Then they re-finance, re-finance again and someone takes over and someone takes over again. This club doesn't want to do that."