Football: Burnley report incident after Leeds' Alioski clashes with McNeil

LONDON: Burnley manager Sean Dyche said a report will be made to the English Football Association after Leeds midfielder Ezgjan Alioski appeared to taunt Dwight McNeil during the Clarets' 4-0 defeat on Saturday (May 15).

The controversial incident happened in the second half of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor when McNeil shouted angrily at Alioski after making a crunching challenge on the Macedonian.

McNeil appeared to suggest Alioski had dived, but the Leeds player got to his feet and responding by covering his ears and sticking out his tongue.

Both benches got involved in an argument and referee Graham Scott then called over Dyche and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, as well as Clarets captain Ben Mee and Leeds skipper Luke Ayling, before play could resume.

"A report has come into the referee and that will be passed on to the FA," said Dyche, who did not say which player was involved.

"One of our players made the report and I was there to be a witness to the report, not the incident.

"The report has been made with the referee and that's where it will stay for now."

Asked if there was a racial element to the complaint, Dyche declined to comment further and the FA said it would await the report before commenting.

Bielsa said he had not seen Alioski's reaction.

"I didn't see that there was an incident between the two," he said.

"If there was a gesture I didn't see it. I saw there was a dispute but I didn't think it was too different to what usually happens within a game."

Dyche withdrew McNeil moments later as he was replaced by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, though the Burnley manager said the decision was unrelated.

"I was going to take Dwight off," he said. "He's put in a lot of effort this season and done very well over this season.

"This was the first time he's looked a bit jaded. I was nearly going to leave him out before the game, he's put a big shift in this season."

Mateusz Klich put Bielsa's side ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before providing the two assists as Rodrigo came off the bench to bag a brace.

Looking to finish in the top half of the Premier League in their first season back in the top tier, Leeds hold a four-point cushion over 11th-placed Aston Villa before Dean Smith's side head to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Later on Saturday, relegated Fulham head to Southampton before West Ham look to look to climb into fifth place with a win at Brighton.