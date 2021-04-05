Football: Cadiz-Valencia temporarily halted after racism accusation

LONDON: Valencia's players walked off the pitch during Sunday's La Liga match at Cadiz after defender Mouctar Diakhaby accused an opponent of racially abusing him.

The players eventually returned to the pitch at the request of Diakhaby, who asked to be substituted in the 30th minute following an altercation with Cadiz's Juan Cala.

A statement from Valencia said the team decided to resume playing "to fight for the club's badge but showed its condemnation for racism in all its forms."

A second club statement added that Diakhaby had asked his team mates to return to the pitch.

"All our support to Diakhaby. The player, who was subjected to a racist insult, has asked his team mates to return to the pitch to fight for the team. We're all with you, Mouctar," said the statement on Twitter.

Defender Cala gave Cadiz the lead in the 14th minute although Kevin Gameiro soon equalised for the visitors.

Cala stayed on the pitch after the game resumed and Diakhaby had gone off although he too was substituted at halftime.

