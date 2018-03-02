Football: Caen stun Lyon to set up PSG semi-final

PARIS: Caen upset five-time winners Lyon to book a French Cup semi-final against holders Paris Saint-Germain, as Ismael Diomande's late header gave them a 1-0 win on Thursday (Mar 1).

Bruno Genesio's visitors dominated much of the play at the Stade Michel d'Ornano, but Ivorian midfielder Diomande climbed highest to flick a 77th-minute free-kick from Stef Peeters into the far corner.

It is the first time that top-flight side Caen have reached the semi-finals in their 105-year history, and they'll host PSG, who are bidding for a fourth straight Cup title, in April.

The path appears clear for runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG to claim a record-extending 12th French Cup after their last-eight victory over Marseille on Wednesday, with struggling third-tier outfits Les Herbiers and Chambly to face off in the other semi-final.

Les Herbiers, playing in only their third-ever season in the third-division Championnat National, edged out Lens on penalties on Tuesday, before Chambly stunned Ligue 1 club Strasbourg 1-0.