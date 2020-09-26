Football: Caligiuri leads Augsburg to stunning 2-0 win over Dortmund

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund suffered a blow in a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg on Saturday, surrendering without a fight as Daniel Caligiuri set up the first goal and scored the second in his 300th league game.

Despite Dortmund having close to 80per cent possession for much of the first half, it was Augsburg who scored when Felix Uduokhai connected with a Caligiuri free kick in the 40th minute with their first chance of the match.

Dortmund lacked the magic from their young stars that helped them cruise past Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Bundesliga opener last week, with Erling Haaland, Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham without a single chance for more than 70 minutes and Jadon Sancho struggling to find space.

Augsburg remained disciplined after the break and scored again with the 32-year-old Caligiuri charging through, holding off defender Thomas Meunier and firing in to leave the visitors desperately scrambling to score for the remainder of the game.

Champions Bayern Munich, who won their fourth title of the year on Wednesday with a Super Cup win over Sevilla, travel to Hoffenheim on Sunday.

