Football: Calmer Swiss striker Seferovic hopes to finish like clockwork

BAKU: Switzerland's Benfica striker Haris Seferovic is hoping a calmer attitude will help take his club form this season into the European Championship.

The 29-year-old is set to lead the Swiss attack at the tournament over the next month, starting with Saturday’s Group A clash against Wales in Baku.

Seferovic narrowly missed out on the top scorer's crown in Portugal, finishing second with 22 goals, but he has been unconvincing for his country at previous major tournaments.

He has played at the last two World Cups and the 2016 Euros but scored only once in 11 games.

"I have to make better use of my opportunities, that's clear," he told reporters after the Swiss completed their first training session in Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

He said his impressive season at Benfica, who finished third, had come about after adopting a better mental approach.

“I used to get upset about missed opportunities and because of these negative thoughts, I would lose my concentration," he said.

“Now I’m calmer. If there is a chance, I'll just shoot. And if that doesn’t come off then I know the next chance will come - and I will then use it.”

Seferovic has already produced evidence of his new approach for Switzerland in March with a goal in a World Cup qualifier in Bulgaria and the winner in a friendly victory over Finland.

