Football: Calvert-Lewin signs new Everton contract

LONDON: Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded for his fine run of form after signing a new five-year contract on Friday (Mar 6).

Calvert-Lewin has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old has been in an especially rich vein of form since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager in December.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined from Sheffield United in 2016, has netted eight times under the Italian, helping Everton climb into contention to qualify for Europe.

"This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch," Calvert-Lewin told Everton's website.

"The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there.

"And with a man like Carlo (Ancelotti) leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process.

"We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions. It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians."