Football: Cavani misses China Cup for Uruguay with thigh injury

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out of next week's China Cup after failing to recover in time from a thigh injury, the Uruguayan Football Association announced on Wednesday (Mar 13).

Oscar Tabarez's 23-man squad travel to Nanning to take on take on China, Uzbekistan and Thailand in the tournament, which runs between Mar 18-26.

"Cavani is not fit enough to be selected in the Uruguayan selection for the China Cup because of a right quadriceps injury from which he is still recovering," Uruguay's medical team said.

Cavani picked up the knock after scoring the only goal in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux in early February, and his only playing time since was two desperate injury-time minutes during PSG's dramatic Champions League exit to Manchester United last week.

He also missed Tuesday night's 4-0 win at Dijon.

Cavani's absence means Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will lead the line for Uruguay, who are defending their China Cup title.



