Football: Ceferin re-elected unopposed as UEFA President

ROME: Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected unopposed on Thursday as President of European soccer's ruling body UEFA for a four-year term at its annual Congress in Rome.

The 55-year-old immediately promised a dramatic overhaul of European club competitions.

"We will work hand in hand with our partner, the European Club Association, to design the club competitions of the future," Ceferin told delegates.

"Club competitions that are in keeping with the times, full of excitement and intensity and open, which will bring a new dimension to European football," he said.

He added that UEFA would do "everything possible" to bring the 2030 World Cup to Europe and that European football's break- even rule known as Financial Fair Play (FFP) would be updated.

"We will make football fairer, we will adapt the FFP rules to establish a new European balance: the initial objectives of FFP have been achieved.....finances are healthier than ever," Ceferin said.

Under UEFA statutes, Ceferin, as the only candidate, was voted in by acclamation -- a round of applause -- from the delegates of the 55 member associations.

Ceferin was first elected in September, 2016 to replace Michel Platini after the former France midfielder was banned by FIFA for ethics violations. Platini has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Ed Osmond)

