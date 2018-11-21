Football: Champions League may use VAR this season, says Ceferin

UEFA will consider fast-tracking the implementation of video assistant referees (VAR) for the Champions League knockout stages this season, according to the European governing body's president Aleksander Ceferin.

The organisation opted against using VAR this season, despite the technology being used by major European leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany, and the World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday, Ceferin said a referee report next week could allow UEFA's Executive Committee to revise their stance at a Dec. 2-3 meeting in Dublin.

"(UEFA referees chief) Roberto Rosetti and his team are very good. There are important points of view - the referees and all the technical aspects," Ceferin said.

"I expect the report in a week or so and then we will see when we can implement it. At the latest next season."

European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli, who was sat beside Ceferin, added: "At the latest next season also means there is space for earlier implementation."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)