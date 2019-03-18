Football: Chelsea allege racial abuse at Dynamo Kiev in Europa League tie

LONDON: Chelsea have reported Dynamo Kiev to UEFA after one of their players was allegedly the target of racist abuse from home supporters during their Europa League last 16 second leg victory in Kiev last week, the Premier League club said on Monday (Mar 18).

While Chelsea did not name the player, Sky Sports reported that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was targeted by a section of Kiev fans who directed monkey chants at the 18-year-old as Chelsea romped to a 5-0 win.

Sky said Hudson-Odoi informed team mate Cesar Azpilicueta, who in turn complained to the referee after the final whistle.

"We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kiev from a small section of home supporters," Chelsea said in a statement on their website.

"We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behaviour ... We expect UEFA to conduct a fulsome investigation and we will provide full cooperation."

The club said chairman Bruce Buck and club secretary David Barnard had informed the UEFA match delegate of the matter.

UEFA were not immediately available to comment.

