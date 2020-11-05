Football: Chelsea's Havertz tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON: Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz was left out of their Champions League squad for the match against French side Stade Rennais after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Frank Lampard said before Wednesday's match.

The 21-year-old German, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in the close season for a reported 71 million pounds, is self-isolating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Havertz has scored four goals in 10 games for the London club in all competitions this season.

