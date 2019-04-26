Football: Chelsea's Sarri fined after accepting misconduct charge

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association after accepting a misconduct charge from Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Burnley.

The Italian, 60, was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend in stoppage time after losing his cool during the closing moments of a heated clash at Stamford Bridge.

The FA confirmed the sanction in a statement on Thursday (Apr 25).

Sarri's assistant Gianfranco Zola said Burnley's backroom staff had "offended" Sarri while Chelsea's David Luiz and Burnley's Ashley Barnes were involved in a scuffle after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Afterwards Luiz accused Burnley of "anti-football".

