Football: Chelsea sign former England goalkeeper Robert Green

LONDON: Chelsea on Thursday (Jul 26) announced the signing of former England goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year contract to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season.

Advertisement

Green won 12 England caps between 2005 and 2012 and played at the 2010 World Cup.

His season at Chelsea will be his 20th as a professional after spells at Norwich, West Ham, QPR, Leeds and Huddersfield.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours," Green told the Chelsea website. "You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."

Advertisement