Football: Chelsea sign playmaker Pulisic from Dortmund

DORTMUND: Chelsea have signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund but the American playmaker will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Bundesliga side, the German club announced on Wednesday (Jan 2).

The Premier League club paid €64 million (£57.6 million) for the 20-year-old.

"In the summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League," Pulisic said in a statement issued by Chelsea.

"It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said she looked forward to Pulisic becoming a major influence at the club for years to come.

"We are delighted to have signed one of Europe's most sought-after young players," she said.

"Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come."

The right winger - who has had more playing time in the Champions League this term than the Bundesliga as coach Lucien Favre generally prefers England international Jadon Sancho in that position - has been loaned back to the German league leaders until the end of the season.



"It has always been Christian's big dream to play in Premier League," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

"This certainly has something to do with his American origin and thus we were not able to prolong his contract.

"Because of this background and with his contract running down in 2020, we decided to accept Chelsea's incredibly lucrative offer."



Pulisic, who had also been linked with Premier League leaders Liverpool, has been at Dortmund since he was 15 and aged just 17 made both his Bundesliga debut and international debut for the United States having turned down an approach from Crotia to play for them.

A former national Under-17 captain, in November 2018 he became the youngest player to captain the United States senior side aged 20 years and 63 days.