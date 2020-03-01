Football: Chelsea striker England scores twice to win Continental Cup

Striker Beth England scored a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in a thrilling Continental Cup final to claim the trophy for the first time in their history at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday.

REUTERS: Striker Beth England scored a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in a thrilling Continental Cup final to claim the trophy for the first time in their history at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday.

England put FA Women's Super League leaders Chelsea ahead in the eighth minute after Norway's Maren Mjelde headed the ball back across goal, and the 25-year-old forward continued her recent fine run of form by firing home at the second attempt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger kept her side in it with some superb saves, but she was finally beaten in the 84th minute when Leah Williamson brought Arsenal level with a left-foot shot that flew through a thicket of defenders and into the net.

The game looked to be heading for extra time until Sam Kerr worked an opening down the right late in stoppage time, and when the ball broke to Mjelde she was able to find England for a simple close-range finish to win it for the Blues.

