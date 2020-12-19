Football: Chelsea v Spurs WSL game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

LONDON: Chelsea's Women's Super League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Dec 20) has been called off due to COVID-19 cases in their team, both clubs said on Saturday.

Chelsea were scheduled to host London rivals Spurs at the Kingsmeadow stadium on Sunday at 1400 GMT.

"The decision was agreed between both teams and the FA after a number of positive tests for COVID-19 were returned within the Chelsea FC Women's team set-up after the last round of testing," the west London club said in a statemen.

"Those affected immediately began a period of self-isolation in accordance with Public Health England and Government guidelines."

Chelsea are second in the league with 20 points after eight games, three points behind leaders Manchester United but with a game in hand, while Spurs are eighth with nine points from nine.

Earlier, West Ham United's home game against Aston Villa on Sunday was also called off due to "a small number" of positive COVID-19 cases at their training ground.



