Football: 'China's Maradona' signs for Espanyol

BARCELONA: Prolific forward Wu Lei, dubbed "the Chinese Maradona", has signed for Espanyol in La Liga, the Spanish club and Shanghai SIPG said on Monday (Jan 28).

The 27-year-old was top scorer in the Chinese Super League (CSL) last season, hitting 27 goals to play a major part in SIPG's maiden title success.

"The new blue and white player will wear the number 24 on his shirt," Espanyol, who are in the bottom third of La Liga, said in a statement.



There was no immediate word on the size of the transfer fee.



