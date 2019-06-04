Football: China will host 2023 Asian Cup, says AFC

PARIS: China will host the 2023 Asian Cup after all the other countries in the running dropped their bids, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 4), a possible precursor to the country hosting a World Cup.

"It's great for China, a great honour for China to be hosts of the 2023 Asian Cup. We are ready and confident of staging a successful tournament," Chinese FIFA Council member Du Zhaocai said at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris.



China last hosted the Asian Cup in 2004, when they finished runners-up to Japan.



Last month, South Korea abandoned their bid to stage the tournament, leaving China as the sole candidates with a free run to become hosts.

Thailand and Indonesia had also previously expressed interest in hosting the 2023 event, but had dropped out earlier.

Speaking after the decision, AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: “This is an important moment for football in Asia and beyond. Football now has a chance to unlock the potential that exists in the world’s most populous country.

“We have seen the rise of the game under the direction and investment of the Chinese Government. Now we have the chance, with this Asian Cup, to develop a true legacy for the global game."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated his aim for the country to stage the showpiece World Cup one day and wants the country to become a major force in the sport.

China, who have only qualified once for the World Cup in 2002, are ranked a lowly 74th in the world in FIFA's rankings, sandwiched between Panama and Cape Verde.

This year's Asian Cup in the UAE was expanded to 24 nations for the first time with Qatar winning the final 3-1 against Japan.

