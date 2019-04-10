Football: Choupo-Moting apologises for PSG goal howler

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting apologised Wednesday (Apr 10) for his botched goal miss that effectively prevented the club winning the French league title in record-equalling time.

Choupo-Moting gave PSG an early lead with his third Ligue 1 goal against Strasbourg on Sunday, but later in the first half somehow succeeded in turning a net-bound Christopher Nkunku shot onto the post while standing on the line.

The match ended a 2-2 draw, and the striker was widely pilloried for his miss, with footage soon going viral.

"Ups & downs, that's life! I can't change what happened but for sure I will try to do better!" the Cameroonian ex-Stoke player said on Instagram, along with a photo of him celebrating in front of the PSG fans and a video of his goal against Strasbourg.

"I am sorry for those I disappointed, but mistakes are #human, especially in sports! It's sad to see how negative things are pushed, especially by the media and brainwashing people's minds."

Choupo-Moting, who has become something of a cult hero at the Parc des Princes and has 439,000 Instagram followers, added: "I really like our club @psg and It was a wonderful feeling to score in front of you supporters #collectifultrasparis.

"Unfortunately after that I made the big mistake and all was forgotten! I hope that those #haters which are insulting me feel better now and find their #peace and #happiness in their own life!

"For those who are always supporting me or just understanding that mistakes can happen, I want to say thank you and big respect. I will continue to give everything."

PSG could win their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years with a win or a draw away to Lille on Sunday.