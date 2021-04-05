Football: City's Guardiola says squad rotation key to quadruple hopes

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said squad rotation will be key if they are to have any chance of completing the quadruple this season.

No English side has ever won the league, both domestic cups and Europe's elite club competition in the same season but City are on track to do just that.

Guardiola's side lead the Premier League by 14 points and host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday (Apr 4).

They are also due to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals and play Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final later this month.

"I rotate because it is not possible to play every day," Guardiola told the club website after Saturday's 2-0 win at Leicester City. "They are human beings, not machines.

"To win all competitions in this year without spectators, when we start later and finish earlier, you cannot be there where we are if you don't rotate.

"We don't have even one midweek off. No player can do that and be ready mentally every game. So, I rotate them.

"I trust my players so much. They don't trust me but I trust them with their quality."

City host Leeds United in the league on Saturday after facing Dortmund.