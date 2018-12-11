Football: City starlet Foden signs new contract

LONDON: Manchester City's highly-rated young midfielder Phil Foden has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League champions the club announced on Monday (Dec 10).

Foden is regarded as one of the brightest emerging stars in English football and City have moved to secure his long-term future after claims he could be tempted to leave due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

The 18-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season and had been linked with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund

Foden, who has been with City since he was eight, is now contracted to the team he supported as a child until 2024.

His new deal is reported to be worth £30,000 per week.

"Phil Foden has agreed a new five-and-a-half-year contract extension with City," the club said on its official website.

Foden, dubbed the 'Stockport Iniesta' in reference to former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, made his name by helping England Under-17s become world champions as he scored twice in the final against Spain in 2017.

He made his City debut in November 2017 as a substitute against Feyenoord and became the youngest English player to start a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk last season.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We are delighted to have secured Phil for the next five and a half years.

"He is an outstanding talent and he is Manchester City born and bred so this is where he wants to play his football.

"Under Pep and with the players we have here around him, he is in the best place possible to develop as a player."