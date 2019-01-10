Football: City were right to destroy Burton insists Jesus

LONDON: Gabriel Jesus insists Manchester City have no reason to apologise after they crushed minnows Burton 9-0 in the League Cup semi-finals.

Jesus scored four times as City refused to take their foot off the gas in a ruthless demolition job at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Jan 9).

Pep Guardiola's side were four up by half-time but didn't spare third tier Burton's embarrassment after the interval as they piled on the goals.

The clinical display effectively booked City's place in the League Cup final before they have even played the semi-final second leg at Burton later this month.

Some pundits suggested Guardiola should have shown mercy for tiny Burton, whose unheralded players were completely out-classed by the Premier League champions' star-studded line-up.

But Brazil forward Jesus was adamant City were right to go for the kill.

"Every time we respect the opponent. We know we have more quality than Burton but when you don't work hard, you don't play very well, and it is difficult to win the game," Jesus said.

"That is what we did, played very well and worked hard. We go onto the pitch thinking, 'win the game' and we played very well to win."

Coming after a 7-0 hammering of Rotherham in the FA Cup on Sunday, City have strong momentum as they resume their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool against Wolves next Monday.

Jesus, now with 13 goals this season, is feeling confident after his spluttering start to the season.

"It is the first time I have scored four goals in the same game so it is very special to me," Jesus said.

"I am so happy because last year I didn't score a lot and at the beginning of this season. That is difficult because I am a striker and need to score.

"I work very hard every day to play. When I have the chance to play for City, I help the team, I work hard and play well."