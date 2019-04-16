Football: Cleared Wales goalkeeper Hennessey slammed over ignorance of Nazis

LONDON: Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey displayed a "lamentable degree of ignorance" regarding Adolf Hitler a Football Association (FA) panel said Tuesday (Apr 16) giving their reasons for the not proven verdict on a charge of making a Nazi salute.

The 32-year-old Crystal Palace star - who was Wales's number one 'keeper when they reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals - had been in the dock over making what looked like a Nazi salute on a night out on Jan 5 with his team-mates after beating lower league Grimsby Town in the FA Cup.

He claimed his gesture - raising his right arm and putting his left hand over his mouth which was posted on Instagram by German team-mate Max Meyer - was an effort to try and attract the attention of the person taking a photograph of the group.

The panel voted 2-1 in his favour earlier this month and on Tuesday delivered their written reasoning for the decision.

Hennessey said "from the outset" of the hearing he did not know what a Nazi salute was and any resemblance to it was "absolutely coincidental".

"Improbable as that may seem to those of us of an older generation, we do not reject that assertion as untrue," said the panel.

"In fact, when cross-examined about this Mr Hennessey displayed a very considerable - one might even say lamentable - degree of ignorance about anything to do with Hitler, Fascism and the Nazi regime.

"Regrettable though it may be that anyone should be unaware of so important a part of our own and world history, we do not feel we should therefore find he was not telling the truth about this.

"All we would say (at the risk of sounding patronising) is that Mr Hennessey would be well advised to familiarise himself with events which continue to have great significance to those who live in a free country."