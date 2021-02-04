Football: Clinical Everton sink Leeds to stay in top-four hunt

LIVERPOOL, England: Goals by Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Everton to a 2-1 Premier League win at Leeds United on Wednesday and kept them in contention for a top-four finish after they soaked up second-half pressure from the home side.

Leeds dominated throughout but Everton took a ninth-minute lead through Sigurdsson who steered a sharp low cross by Lucas Digne past goalkeeper Illan Meslier before Egzjan Alioski rattled the woodwork at the other end.

A string of saves by keeper Robin Olsen, who stood in for the injured Jordan Pickford, kept Everton in the driving seat and the visitors struck again in the 41st minute as Calvert-Lewin dived to head home at the far post.

Leeds pulled one back shortly after the break when Brazilian winger Raphinha side-footed past Olsen from 10 metres after Mason Holgate failed to clear the danger and the hosts then pegged Everton back.

The outstanding Olsen made four stunning saves in the space of 30 seconds midway through the second half as Everton ground out their fourth successive away win, bouncing back from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle United.

