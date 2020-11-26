Football: Clubs in London, Liverpool set to welcome back fans next week

LONDON: Fans of Premier League clubs in London and Liverpool can attend games when a month-long national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is lifted on Dec 2, after the two cities were among those classified on Thursday (Nov 26) as falling into high alert regions.

Up to 4,000 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor elite sports events in the lowest-risk medium alert areas of England, the British government said on Monday.

Liverpool City Region and all 32 boroughs of London plus the city of London will fall under the high alert zone and clubs in those areas can welcome up to 2,000 supporters.

Several other regions in England with Premier League clubs can also bring back fans including Brighton and Southampton.

However, clubs in Manchester will have to wait longer after Greater Manchester was classified as being in the very high alert zone in a list published by the government on Thursday.

The return of supporters following an eight-month absence due to COVID-19 restrictions means clubs must ensure local safety advisory groups are consulted and have given the go ahead.

Clubs also have to bring stadium staff back to work for the games, including safety officers who may have been furloughed.

