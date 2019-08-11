Football: Coady fumes as VAR denies Wolves at Leicester

LEICESTER: Wolves captain Conor Coady hit out at VAR after Wolves were denied a goal in their 0-0 draw at Leicester on Sunday (Aug 11).

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker saw his second half effort ruled out after his initial header struck team-mate Willy Boly on the arm.

Dendoncker's header accidentally hit Boly before he scored the rebound, only for a VAR review to disallow the 51st minute goal.

The incident came after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola raised concerns about VAR following a host of reviews during the champions' win at West Ham on Saturday.

Even if the handball is accidental, any goal scored or created with the hand or arm will be disallowed this term, but Wolves defender Coady was furious with the replay system.

"It is a goal. People will say they have VAR and it has hit his hand, but he is not looking at the ball," he said.

"We are going to have to play with our hands chopped off in future.

"If that is not a goal there is a problem. No-one appealed for it.

"But it is what it is, we have come here and put in a really good performance and we should have come away with three points.

"Common sense is Boly is not looking at the ball and not put his hand in the way to knock it down for himself and then shoot.

"He can't do anything about it. They have brought VAR in to rectify all those problems but I think it has gone too far the other way now."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was unhappy with the 98-second wait between the goal being scored and then ruled out.

"Everyone is going to speak about it, game after game. Until things settle down and become normal it's always going to be an issue," Nuno said.

"We celebrate, we don't celebrate and then Leicester fans celebrate a non-goal, it's not the mindset of the game. We cannot celebrate a decision.

"What concerns me more is the tempo, the time we stay in silence, I don't like it."

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knew the VAR decision went in the Foxes' favour, so he was more relaxed about the controversial system.

"Listen, the rules are there. Obviously if you're Nuno, it's a different emotion, you think you've scored. But I think the rule is pretty clear," he said.

"It was unfortunate for them and it benefited us because it shifted the momentum of the game a little bit and then we were able to get a foothold.

"But my feeling on VAR is that it's going to work for you some weeks and go against you others. It worked for us and there will be another time it goes against us."