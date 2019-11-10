Football: Cologne sack coach Beierlorzer

Cologne sacked coach Achim Beierlorzer in Saturday, a day after their 2-1 loss to visitors Hoffenheim left them 17th in the Bundesliga.

BERLIN: Cologne sacked coach Achim Beierlorzer in Saturday, a day after their 2-1 loss to visitors Hoffenheim left them 17th in the Bundesliga.

Assistants Andre Pawlak and Manfred Schmid will take over, the club said.

Beierlorzer lasted only 11 matches after joining this season from Jahn Regensburg, with Cologne having won just two league games.

"I regret that we are forced to take this step because we value Achim Beierlorzer very much," said Cologne sports director Frank Aehlig in a statement.

"Nevertheless the expected sporting success has not materialised so far and it is our task to give everything we have so that the club reaches its goals."

Cologne, promoted last season, are on seven points, three ahead of bottom club Paderborn and two behind Mainz 05 who sit in the relegation playoff spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)