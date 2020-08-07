Football: Coman out against Chelsea after missing final Bayern training

Bayern Munich will be without winger Kingsley Coman after the Frenchman missed Friday's final training session with a muscle injury ahead of Saturday's second leg against Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 tie.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich will be without winger Kingsley Coman after the Frenchman missed Friday's final training session with a muscle injury ahead of Saturday's second leg against Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Coman would be replaced either by Ivan Perisic or Philippe Coutinho.

Bayern won the first leg 3-0 in London back in February.

Coman, who had trained alone on Thursday, has been nursing a minor muscle injury. Bayern are also without injured defender Benjamin Pavard.

Chelsea also have their share of injuries with more than half a dozen players out.

"Chelsea have a very good squad with a lot of depth," Flick told a virtual news conference.

"I know the youth work in England and how they have been bringing out many good young players in recent years. They have a team where they can cover positions with young players. We are prepared for that."

Bayern, who are chasing a treble of titles after winning the domestic double, are returning to action after their German Cup final victory on July 4.

"We cannot be too relaxed despite our (3-0) advantage from the first leg," captain Manuel Neuer said. "We had a short break. We know we have a good starting position but it is a restart for us. So we want to start with a good game.

"At home we want to win against Chelsea."

The Champions League quarter-finals, which will be decided over one leg rather than the usual two, will begin in Lisbon next Wednesday when Atalanta take on Paris St Germain.

RB Leipzig face Atletico Madrid the following day with the other two last-eight ties taking place next Friday and Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Andrew Cawthorne)