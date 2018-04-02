Football: Conte confident of future at Chelsea despite Spurs loss

LONDON: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has no concerns over his immediate future at the club despite their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffering a critical blow with a home loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Apr 1).

Spurs came from behind to win the Premier League encounter 3-1, recording their first triumph at Stamford Bridge since 1990, courtesy of a stunning long-range shot from Christian Eriksen and a second-half brace from Dele Alli.

The result has left last season's champions Chelsea eight points adrift of Spurs in fifth place but Conte said he would continue to give everything as long as he remained in charge.

"No, I'm not worried. Honestly. I think that I'm giving - he players are giving - everything this season," Conte told reporters.

"We are working very hard to try to have a good season, but I think that, in the end, we are deserving this season. It means that our value is this.

"I have my opinion but I'm very tired of always repeating the same things. I don't want to create problems. If we are in this position, we deserve to be in this position."

The Italian manager was reported by the British media to have been at odds with the club over the need to strengthen the squad in the transfer window earlier this season.

When asked whether a top-four spot was the most important factor into deciding whether a coach stays at Chelsea, Conte said: "I don't know. You have to ask the club, not me.

"Yes (I have got the maximum from my players this season). Yes, I'm sure.

"We are working very well, very hard, and the commitment of the players is top. Despite this, you stay in this position. We must be a bit worried about this."

Chelsea, who were knocked from Champions League by Barcelona in the round-of-16, could still end the season with some silverware as they take on Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Apr 22. Spurs face Manchester United in the other tie.

