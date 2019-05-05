Football: Copa America hosts Brazil announce Qatar friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil will play World Cup hosts Qatar in one of their last two friendlies before the Copa America gets underway in June, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Saturday (May 4).

Asian champions Qatar are to make their Copa America debut in Brazil as one of two invitees to the South American tournament alongside Japan, making their second appearance.

Brazil will host Qatar in the capital Brasilia on June 5 before playing Honduras in Porto Alegre - a Copa America host city - on Jun 9.

The hosts kick-off the Copa America, which they have won eight times, against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on Jun 14.

The final will be played at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium on Jul 7.

Brazil coach Tite is due to name his tournament squad on May 17.

They are in Group A alongside Venezuela and Peru, while Qatar play Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay in Group B.