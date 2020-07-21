Football: Copa Libertadores to restart on Sep 15

REUTERS: The Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, is to restart on Sep 15 after a six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday.

Four group ties will take place on Sep 15, followed by five a day later and another seven on Sep 17.

The last Libertadores games were played on Mar 12 before the tournament was suspended.

There are 32 teams still remaining in the tournament, divided up into eight groups of four. So far each team has played two group matches.

The final is scheduled for January at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.

