Football: German minister says teams must follow COVID-19 rules when restart

BERLIN: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday (May 13) that he wants the country's top two football leagues to restart after the lockdown, but team members have to follow the same rules as the rest of the population.

Germany's Bundesliga this weekend becomes the first "big league" to restart after the COVID-19 lockdown. Seehofer said he supported the resumption of the third league, but with a time delay.



