MADRID: Five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 10).

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds, is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.



