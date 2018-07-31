Football: Croatia's Jozak named Kuwait head coach

HONG KONG: Former Croatia technical director Romeo Jozak has been appointed coach of the Kuwait national team, the former Legia Warsaw boss has confirmed on social media.

Jozak has signed a two-year contract and will also take charge of the country's Olympic team as the Kuwaitis attempt to re-establish themselves after a two-year absence from the international football scene.

Just signed a two year contract with Kuwait FA as a Head Coach of the ‘A’ and ‘Olympic’ team. 👍🇰🇼 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/VADiKu6RBF — Romeo Jozak (@rjozak) July 30, 2018





A FIFA-imposed ban, which was put in place in late 2015 due to political interference in the Kuwait Football Association's affairs, was lifted in December.

The sanction saw Kuwait kicked out of qualifying for both the 2018 World Cup finals and the 2019 Asian Cup, ensuring the Gulf state will not participate in the continental championship in the United Arab Emirates in January next year.

Jozak, 45, worked with the Croatian federation until March last year before a seven-month spell at Legia Warsaw which ended when was sacked in April.



