Football: De Vrij out of Dutch squad through injury

Sport

Football: De Vrij out of Dutch squad through injury

Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - June 28, 2020 Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij celebrates scoring their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
(Updated: )

Bookmark

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij has withdrawn injured from their Nations League matches against Poland on Friday and Italy on Monday, the Dutch football association said on Thursday (Sep 3).

No details were given of the injury but it leaves the Dutch thin in defence with Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt also absent following shoulder surgery last month.

De Vrij, 28, helped Inter reach the Europa League final last month.

No replacement will be called up for De Vrij, the association added, reducing the squad to 23 players for the two matches.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark