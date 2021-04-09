Football: Defeat won't be terminal, but we need to beat Wolves, says Fulham's Parker

LONDON: Fulham manager Scott Parker said every one of his side's last seven Premier League fixtures could be described as "must-win" as they battle to avoid relegation.

The London club have been in the bottom three since December and last weekend squandered an opportunity to climb out after conceding three late goals in a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Fulham have another chance to move above 17th-placed Newcastle United on goal difference if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Friday, although Newcastle would then have two games in hand.

Defeat would leave Parker's side peering into the abyss but he is trying hard to play down the implications of the result, positive or negative, at Craven Cottage on Friday.

"Every game we've got to win," he told reporters on Thursday. "We've been in this position for a long time in the sense of where we are as a team and what we want to do, so yeah of course Friday night is a game that we want to win, but so will be the following week against Arsenal.

"Do I feel if we don't win that it's going to be defining? No, not at all. But if you're asking me if we need to win this game, yeah we do. We need to win it."

Fulham looked to be losing touch in February but an improved run of results got them back in contention before three consecutive defeats has piled on the pressure again.

"I understand and the team understands that we now have seven games to go and the end of the season nears, those games become more important, or certainly the emphasis on those games is to win," he said.

Wolves are nine points ahead of Fulham in 14th place and look to be almost safe despite being in poor form.

"It's a winnable game, one we're going to go into and try and get a positive result out of," Parker said.

"But Wolves are an incredibly gifted side with players in their team who can cause many a problem."

