Football: Dembele pulls out of Barca training

MADRID: Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele pulled out of training on Monday (Feb 3) amid fears the Frenchman has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"During this morning's training session, Ousmane Dembele felt some discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue," Barcelona said in a statement. "He will continue with his rehabilitation."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dembele has not played for Barca since Nov 27 but had been expected to return this month.

The 22-year-old has endured a spate of injuries since moving to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has only made nine appearances this term.