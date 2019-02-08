Football: Dembele scores as Lyon reach French Cup quarter-finals

PARIS: Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele continued his strong run of form with the opening goal as Lyon saw off Guingamp 2-1 to reach the French Cup quarter-finals on Thursday (Feb 7).

Lyon, who are looking for a first major trophy since 2012, will face Caen in the last eight in three weeks' time.

The visitors backed up their 2-1 win over runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend by beating the top flight's bottom club Guingamp.

Dembele put Bruno Genesio's side ahead in the seventh minute by latching onto a long ball forward and slotting home his fifth goal in six games, having scored and won a penalty against PSG.

Maxwel Cornet volleyed in Ferland Mendy's cross four minutes after half-time as Guingamp's Cup run ended despite a late consolation from Alexandre Mendy.

Holders PSG, who face Manchester United in the Champions League last 16 next week, needed extra time to beat third-tier Villefranche 3-0 on Wednesday to progress.

