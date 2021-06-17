Football: Denmark's Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse on pitch

Sport

Football: Denmark's Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse on pitch

christian eriksen instagram
A photo of Denmark international Christian Eriksen posted on his Instagram account on Jun 15, 2021. (Photo: Instagram/@chriseriksen8)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener on Saturday (Jun 12), the team's national team doctor said in a statement on Thursday.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," doctor Morten Boesen said.

He added that such a device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark