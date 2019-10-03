Football: Depay makes Leipzig pay as Lyon find form

LEIPZIG, Germany: Lyon ended their poor recent run on Wednesday (Oct 2) as Memphis Depay scored in a 2-0 Champions League win at RB Leipzig that condemned the Germans to a second home defeat in four days.

Goals by ex-Manchester United forward Depay and Martin Terrier sealed a deserved victory for the French side which put them level on four points with Group G leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg and a point clear of third-placed Leipzig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We deserved it. We've had a difficult time and we're not through that yet but we're doing everything to turn things around," Lyon captain Leo Dubois told RMC Sport.

Lyon arrived in Germany on a seven-match winless streak which had seen them plummet to 11th in the Ligue 1 table, while Leipzig were leading the Bundesliga as recently as Saturday before falling to a 3-1 defeat at home by Schalke.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann had insisted the Schalke defeat was just a blip, but Lyon again exposed Leipzig's lack of composure at the back on a sobering night for the hosts.

"In my eyes, that was an undeserved defeat," said Nagelsmann.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We actually played well, but we made two mistakes.

"For the first, we ran into each other. For the second, we are not awake enough. Lyon had hardly any chances."

The visitors were virtually handed an early lead after a horrible mistake from the home defence.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar nicked the ball from Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate, beat defender Dayot Upamecano and sprinted into the area.

He generously let the ball roll for winger Depay to fire home and silence the home crowd.

The Dutchman had the ball in the net again after he got in behind the Leipzig defence just before half-time, but was ruled offside.

Leipzig striker Timo Werner squandered two great chances and forward Yussuf Poulsen had an effort cleared off the line as Lyon stayed in front at the break.

Both Nagelsmann and Lyon coach Sylvinho were shown yellow cards early in the second half after a touchline dispute.

"You'll have to ask him. I have no idea," fumed Nagelsmann when asked what his yellow card was for.

Leipzig's second calamity came when a poor pass across the back fell to substitute defender Nordi Mukiele.

The 21-year-old watched in horror as he lost control and the ball was snapped up by Terrier, who rounded Leipzig 'keeper Peter Gulacsi to make it two on 65 minutes.

Nagelsmann reacted by dragging off Upamecano moments later and despite a few half-chances, Leipzig could not claw their way back.

UEFA Champions League results:

Genk (BEL) 0 Napoli (ITA) 0

Liverpool (ENG) 4 Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 3

Slavia Prague (CZE) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2

Barcelona (ESP) 2 Inter Milan (ITA) 1

RB Leipzig (GER) 0 Lyon (FRA) 2

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) 3 Benfica (POR) 1

Lille (FRA) 1 Chelsea (ENG) 2

Valencia (ESP) 0 Ajax (NED) 3